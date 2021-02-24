Residents ‘trapped’ in their multi-storey flats as lift closed off

A 92-year-old woman had to be carried up to her 10th- floor flat by paramedics when she returned from hospital to find the lift at her multi storey block broken.

Residents of Dudhope Court say they have been left trapped in their homes as the lift has been out of action.

And apparently it could be off for up to three months for maintenance.

The even number lift, leading to floors two, four, six, eight, 10 and 12, is the one affected.

Craig Henderson, 55, who lives on the 12th floor, said that the closure was causing a nightmare for dozens of residents.

Craig said: “There are loads of elderly and disabled people here and the closure of the lift means that they are trapped in their homes because they can’t even manage one flight of stairs, never mind several.

“The situation is awful. On one occasion earlier this week paramedics were forced to carry a 92-year-old resident who had just got out of hospital to their home on the 10th floor because the lift was out of action.

“That really shouldn’t be happening. Other people are saying the can’t get out because they can’t manage to use the stairs.”

Craig said that the first residents heard about the closure was when a sign appeared in the foyer on the ground floor.

He said: “When I asked the concierge how long the lifts would be out of action for he said he had been told by the concierge that it could be up to three months.

“This just isn’t acceptable at all. We can’t live without our lifts for that length of time.

“The whole situation is made worse by the fact that currently due to the pandemic we are only allowed one in the lifts at a time.

“There are also workmen in the building just now, working on the roof and they are using the lifts a lot meaning that it is even harder for residents to use the lifts themselves.”

Another resident said: “At one point both lifts went off, odds and evens. This meant everyone, including elderly, disabled and infirm had to walk up flights of stairs.

“In other cases people are trapped in their homes like prisoners because they had no way of getting down the stairs – disabled, and infirm people couldn’t get out.

“Now there is only one lift in operation and people still can’t get out.

“The working lift is also being used constantly by contractors with tenants having to wait ages.”

Fellow resident Derek Tarbett, 50, said: “I have a bad back and had to walk up and down 10 flights of stairs.

“It was still closed on Sunday so I didn’t get out at all.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are working to resolve the issue.

“We are in the process of contacting residents to inform them of the situation and that the lift for odd-numbered floors is still in operation and accessible.

“We are engaged with social care colleagues to assist and support any vulnerable residents.”