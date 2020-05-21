Residents told ‘every life lost is one too many’ during the coronavirus outbreak

Residents in Tayside and Fife have been told every death to Covid-19 is one too many as it emerged 434 people have now died since the outbreak.

According to data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), since the pandemic started 257 in Tayside have died from coronavirus, including 136 in Dundee, 59 in Angus, and 62 in Perth and Kinross.

Of these numbers, 115 deaths in Tayside and 66 deaths in Fife have been in care homes.

These numbers mean there have been 40 coronavirus deaths in Tayside and Fife registered in the last week alone.

Following this, Shona Robison, Dundee City East MSP, said: “Every life lost, is one too many and as always my thoughts go out to those who have lost loved ones.

“So far, the response by the people of Dundee, across Tayside and indeed the whole of Scotland to the restrictions introduced to fight the virus has saved lives and protected some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Due to the incredible effort by all we are seeing a fall in the number of people dying with Covid-19 both in hospitals and care homes and the first minister has announced that some coronavirus lockdown measures in Scotland could begin to be lifted from May 28.”

She added: “[On Thursday] the government will publish its route map to exiting the lockdown and I’m sure we will all look at it closely.”

The NRS data released this week also shows that between March 16 and May 17, there have been 3,546 deaths registered in Scotland due to Covid-19.

In the past week, 47% of coronavirus deaths across the country took place in hospitals, with 46% in care homes and 7% at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Although the proportion of Covid-19 deaths taking place in care homes has risen steadily over time, it has dropped back in recent weeks and now represents 55% of all coronavirus deaths in Scotland.

The number of deaths in care homes also fell for a third week by 54 to 184.