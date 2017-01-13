Police have urged parents to keep tabs on their children after reports of youths terrorising Invergowrie with antisocial behaviour.

Residents have complained of teenagers vandalising property, throwing objects at windows, fire-raising at the multi-use games area and abusing customers at the convenience store.

Those affected have called for more police patrols in the area following the spate of incidents, which mostly occurred during the festive holiday.

Meanwhile in Dundee, the park behind Findhorn Street suffered vandalism to play equipment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland has been contacted recently regarding concerns of antisocial behaviour by teenagers in the Invergowrie area.

“Incidents include setting small fires at the multi-use games area, causing annoyance within common closes, disturbing property that does not belong to them and shouting and causing annoyance outside local shops.

“Police have attended and although no damage has been caused, residents in the area rightly expect to live in a safe environment free from antisocial behaviour such as this.

“The majority of children behave in a responsible manner and are involved in worthwhile pursuits and interests in the community. However, there can be a minority who become involved in antisocial activities.

“Parents and guardians have a responsibility to know where their children are, who they are with and what they are doing.”