Residents ‘terrified’ after horror attack in Glenrothes

Residents say they are afraid to let their children out to play in the street after an 83-year-old woman was raped last week.

Neighbours in Meldrum Court in Glenrothes say they are taking extra safety precautions after the horrific attack in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Residents expressed their fears as police have launched a fresh appeal for information after announcing that a 36-year-old man initially taken into custody had been released without charge.

Those living in Meldrum Court have admitted they are “terrified”.

Resident Nadine Hind said: “We are now going to get a better fence and lock and our kids aren’t allowed to play out in the garden without us being there watching them as we are just terrified.

“There are also other kids in the street who are always out playing and I haven’t seen them since.

“My children are also aware of the police being there too and asking me what has happened.

“You hear about things like this on the news but it is totally different when it is at the bottom of your street.

“The police have been there every day since and I think everyone will be looking out for their neighbours even more now too.”

Police have called on anyone with information to contact them, while calling on anyone who was in the Collydean area of Glenrothes on June 25 to get in touch, especially if they saw anyone acting suspiciously.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson of Fife CID said: “A major investigation has continued at pace since this horrendous crime was reported and I am now in a position to confirm that a 36-year-old man arrested has been eliminated from our inquiries.

“We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around Meldrum Court or in the Collydean area of Glenrothes during the early hours of Thursday June 25 and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.”