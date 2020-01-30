Residents speak out about ‘disgusting’ sewage leak at Dundee park

Disgusted residents claim their health is at risk due to raw sewage being pumped onto a footpath just feet from their home.

The residents, who live near to Whitton Park, claim waste has been leaking from the changing rooms used by the Dundee East Community Sports Club (DECSC) onto a popular walking route for years, but nothing has been done.

The sports club has said there is a blockage further down the pipe, which is causing the materials to spill out.

One resident, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years, said: “This has been ongoing for five years.

“I have been on to environmental health.

“In my opinion they should stop using these toilets and have portaloos. Long term if there is a problem, they should sort it.

“It’s an excellent facility, it’s just a shame that it is not being properly handled.”

The changing rooms at the park back onto the Arbroath Road and the grass behind, where the waste is spilling onto, is often used by members of the public and players as a pathway.

It is understood that work was carried out on pipes nearby to the area in Summer 2019 and the problems have remained since then.

The resident added: “It’s no small issue. It is a major health problem. It really is disgusting. In the summer it is rank.

“The problem is getting worse now since they put in the all-weather pitch.”

Arlene Robertson, who also lives nearby said: “It’s been like that for years. People walk their dogs up there and it’s raw sewage. That’s a health issue.”

East End administration councillor Will Dawson has been made aware of the issues.

He said: “There have been issues around that area for a number of years and I have asked a Neighbourhood Services enforcement team out there.

“I believe part of the responsibility lies with Scottish Water and it was meant to have been fixed for good some time ago. But I am aware of the concerns.”

A spokesman for the DECSC said: “”It is not linked into the new facility in fact we replaced a section of pipe while we were installing the new pitch to see if this would help with the problem.

“We have had a number of contractors look at this problem and they have all advised that the issue is a blockage further down at Claypotts lights which is not part of the DECSC land.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Following a report received earlier in the month, our local team attended and identified a recurring issue with the section of public sewer that connects the drains serving the changing rooms. This has been causing the drains to surcharge at times of high use.

“Work to repair the existing sewer is challenging and potentially disruptive due to its location beneath a busy main road. We are therefore exploring whether it is possible to re-route the sewer to run beneath the footpath to an alternative point of connection with our network. A CCTV survey is planned for the end of the week which will help to confirm whether the proposed solution is feasible and, subject to the outcome, the work that is needed will be carried out as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate the issue is unpleasant for nearby residents and users of the footpath and apologise for this. We are working to identify and deliver a long term solution as quickly as possible.”