Residents speak of shock and anger as woman robbed near Dundee playpark

Residents spoke of their fear and anger after a woman was attacked and robbed near a playpark in the Hilltown.

The victim needed medical attention after being spotted lying on grass shortly before 6pm yesterday.

One nearby resident, who declined to be named, said: “I saw the police with a dog at the playpark last night and wondered what had happened.

“It’s awful. It’s why I never go out at night now. I only go out during the day. But I never heard anything.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Ronnie Mill, 56, of Craigowl, said: “I come down this way to go to work at the University of Abertay and like everywhere else there is an element of crime.”

Peter Stewart, 75, of Hill Street, said: “I came down early evening to get my Tele, but didn’t hear or see anything.”

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “I would like them to try that with me – I’d give them what for.”

Four police vehicles were spotted at the junction of Kinloch Street and Rosebank Street following the attack.

Locals passing the scene said a person was lying on the grass near a public footpath while police were in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers had received a report that a woman had been robbed on Rosebank Street.

© Google

Another resident said he was “shocked” by what had happened and added: “When I was walking past I could see a person lying on the ground.

“An officer was kneeling over them while members of the public looked on.

“There were three police vehicles on the scene before a dog unit arrived. I realised it was more than just someone taking a fall. Some people had come out of their houses.

“Given the amount of people milling around, I hope someone had seen something to assist police. It’s deplorable that someone would stoop so low – it seems worse given it was still quite light at the time it happened.

“Thankfully I could see the person on the ground moving but they must have been shaken by the incident.”

The police spokeswoman confirmed the woman had suffered “minor injuries” and said: “We received a report of a woman robbed on Rosebank Street at around 5.45pm. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.”