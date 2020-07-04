Residents speak of scene from ‘American cop show’ after police helicopter and firearms officers swarm Dundee streets

Terrified residents watched on as a police helicopter circled overhead and firearms officers swamped the surrounding streets in a major operation on Thursday night.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident in Ardler, which was sparked after reports of someone possessing a gun.

Witnesses compared the dramatic events to a scene from “an American cop movie” as the helicopter flew overhead and dozens of police vehicles swarmed Macalpine Road and the surrounding area.

David Buchan 53, said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“There were police everywhere and there was a police helicopter was circling overhead.

“For a little while it was really frightening as no one knew what was going on.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s hard to get your head round stuff like this going on here.

“‘It’s like something you would see in an American cop programme.

“The area was swarming with police.”

Samantha Murray, 30, from St Mary’s, said when she left her house about 8.15pm there were police everywhere.

“They were guarding all the roads into and out of Ardler and St Mary’s,” she said.

“It was like we were in our own lockdown. There were police cars and vans and officers everywhere.

“I had no idea what was happening. Then I saw the police helicopter circling.

“Whatever it was it was still scary and the police obviously had to respond the way they did.

“When I came to work this morning there were still three police jeeps in the car park beside the taxi rank at the Admiral Bar.

“Everyone has been talking about it.”

A police spokeswoman said yesterday: “Around 6.45 pm on Thursday July 2, police were called after a report that a man had allegedly been in possession of what was believed to be a firearm in Gleneagles Road, Dundee.

“Officers, including firearms officers, attended and a search of the area was made. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”