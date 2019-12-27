Locals say Dundee recycling point being ‘turned into pigsty’ as items dumped in car park

Locals in Stobswell have slammed those responsible for turning a recycling point into a “pigsty”.

Pictures show bin-bags of clothing strewn across a car park just off Eliza Street.

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council (DCC) said it wasn’t responsible for the textile bin were the rubbish had been left.

Items including shoes, pyjamas and household waste were among the items discarded in the car park.

Colin Clement, chairman of the Stobswell Forum, said he had been disappointed that the area had been left in such a bad condition.

He added: “I saw it myself on Monday. It appeared someone had perhaps gone into the clothing bin for one reason or another to take the items out.

“People do usually place the bags neatly to the side of the bins if they can’t get the items into them.

“It was disappointing to see it left like that, it certainly wasn’t great when I came up.”

Another man who’d snapped the image said it was a “disgrace” that the area had been left in such a mess.

He added: “I’ve seen so many stories of fly-tipping in the paper recently. I came past on Saturday to dispose of some items and the place looked like a pigsty.

“For whatever reason it looked like people had been raking through it but that doesn’t excuse leaving it like that.

“I regularly use these bins to recycle and this is the worst I’ve seen it in a long time. It’s just a total lack of respect to leave it like that.

“Some houses look directly on to that area as well so it can’t be a nice view for them.”

He added: “People could have been trying to get out clothing for genuine reasons but that’s no excuse for the mess that’s been left.

“I thought it was the council that was in charge of this but apparently it doesn’t manage the textile bin as it’s looked after by a charity.

“It’s a shame that people can’t clean up after themselves.”