Police have launched an investigation after two teenagers were slashed and stabbed in Fintry.

Emergency services were called to a house in Findale Street following reports of a serious assault involving a knife.

The incident left a 16-year-old with slash injuries to his face and a 19-year-old with a stab injury on his hand.

Residents in the street told of their horror at hearing what had happened.

Ann Gordon, 67, who has lived in the area for more than 25 years, said: “I am shocked to hear this has happened — it sounds horrendous.

“In the time I’ve lived here I’ve never had any problems.”

Julie Grogan, 51, also said she was “shocked” by the incident.

She added: “It is generally a quiet street so this isn’t something you want to hear about.

“There are loads of kids hanging around but they are never any bother.”

One resident, who declined to be named, said there were drops of blood leading up a close in the street after the attack.

He said: “I’d heard that someone had been stabbed in the arm via one of my neighbours.

“There appears to be spatters of blood leading up one of the staircases outside the block were it has happened.”

Another local said there had been several police vehicles patrolling the area in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries after a serious assault which happened at Findale Street, Dundee, in the early hours of Sunday.

“A 19-year-old man suffered a hand injury and a 16-year-old boy suffered a facial injury.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 450 of July 16 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.41am on Sunday from Police Scotland to attend an incident on Findale Street.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his teens was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”