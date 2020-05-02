Residents shocked following ‘unexplained’ death of man who collapsed in Dundee street

Residents have described their shock following the “unexplained” death of a man on Kinghorne Road in Dundee.

They told how police carried out door-to-door inquiries and stayed on the scene for well over five hours after the man was found on the street, at the foot of the Law, on Thursday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews attended, but the man died on the way to Ninewells Hospital.

Residents living in the area who witnessed the aftermath described their shock at the heavy police presence.

One man said: “I looked out my window to see an ambulance driving away with its blue lights on.

“There was one car sitting in the middle of the road with its door open as if someone had just left it.

“There was another car parked half on the pavement right in front of the garage belonging to one of my neighbours – he couldn’t get his car out.

“There were police doing door-to-door inquiries afterwards and police remained on the scene all night and were still here on Friday morning.”

The resident also described how tarpaulin had been used to cover one particular part of the road.

He added: “The road was sealed off for around five hours on Thursday and locals were having to leave their cars at the bottom of the road and walk home.

“The whole scene was very suspicious. No one here knows what has happened but the ongoing police presence is definitely making us all very concerned.

“It’s really upsetting to learn that someone has died right outside our homes.”

Police confirmed inquiries into the incident were ongoing but the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The force has now launched an appeal for information on the identity of the man.

They described him as tall, stout, between 60-70 years of age with receding greying hair and short grey stubble.

The man was wearing a navy Craghoppers zip up fleece, cream cargo trousers, brown Skechers trainers, a grey snood as well as a silver Seiko Watch.

Detective Constable Iain McIntosh, of Dundee CID, said: “We’re currently trying to identify the man and are appealing to anyone who may have information about him or his movements on Thursday, 30 April.”

Anyone who may have information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1816 of 30 April, 2020.

A spokesman for the force confirmed police had attended the scene.

They said: “Officers were called to Kinghorn Road in Dundee at around 3.05pm on Thursday, April 30 after a man had been found collapsed.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead enroute to hospital.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”