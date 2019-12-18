Residents ‘shocked’ at death as police maintain presence outside Dundee property

Police have remained situated outside an address following the death of man in Charleston on Monday morning.

Neighbours said they were “shocked” after police confirmed a 36-year-old man had died in the early hours of the morning inside a property on South Road.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there was no further update on the incident.

Police remained outside an address near Tesco South Road for a second day.

Floral tributes had been placed near the home while officers remained at the scene.

One neighbour said yesterday: “I’m shocked to hear a neighbour as passed away. We never heard anything at time. Police have been positioned there for the last two days.”

Within a statement Police Scotland reiterated their response that the investigation was ongoing and “inquiries were continuing”.