Residents shocked after police discover large cannabis cultivation in West End

Neighbours have expressed shock after police discovered a suspected cannabis farm in two West End properties.

Officers were seen at the entrance to a block of flats next to the Super Snack takeaway and the Speedwell Bar on the Perth Road around 8.30am yesterday morning.

Police seized “what is understood to be cannabis plants” after a drugs search warrant was issued at the addresses.

During the search, many locals were scratching their heads after spotting forensics teams on the first floor landing of the apartment block.

A nearby business owner said: “I’m afraid I don’t really know what’s going on, I just know that there’s been police at the door all day.”

Others in the area were surprised to hear that nearby properties had been used to grow cannabis.

Daniel Ross, a 20-year-old student who lives just a few doors down from the block of flats, called the incident “surprising.”

He said: “You don’t really expect something like that to happen right next door to you.

“I didn’t think that would be gong on around here, it’s always seemed fairly quiet and friendly, things like that have never seemed very common.

“It’s a studenty sort of area, so I am shocked to hear that that has been going on. You don’t really expect anything like that.”

Jed MacIntyre, another student who has only lived in the area for a couple of months, was also shocked by the news.

He added: “Am I surprised? Yes.

“I don’t know anything about it, and I don’t really know what your usual area for something like that would look like, but I don’t think that it’s here.

“There’s a lot of families living quite nearby here and it’s surprising to hear that things like that are going on.”

Another local, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I just moved up here recently, and I’m a bit surprised, but it’s not a huge shock.

“I know that it’s mostly young people around here, I’m just surprised that it was being grown on such a busy street.

“When I first saw the police I thought it was more likely to be an assault or something.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers had executed a drugs search warrant at two properties in Perth Road, Dundee yesterday morning and recovered “what is understood to be cannabis plants.”

She added: “The address has been cordoned off to allow further meticulous examination of the properties.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence at the addresses until this is carried out.

“The electricity supplier was also contacted to ensure that the energy supply to the address was safe.”