Residents shocked after bones of 40-foot whale uncovered on Angus beach

A pair of dog walkers have revealed their shock after discovering the head of a 40-foot whale – two years after it was first washed up on the Angus shore.

The colossal beast, which became stranded on the shore after being knocked off course on its way to Norway, was first spotted near Monifieth in 2018 and weighed in at a whopping 30 tonnes.

Despite the best efforts of local coastguards and divers, the whale was pronounced dead soon after it was found on the sand.

Angus council then chose to bury the young creature on the beach, allowing the scientists to return after the whale had decomposed.

However, shifting sands on the beach have since uncovered the whale’s remains.

Connor Bertie, who discovered its skull while walking his dog at Monifieth beach, said the remains “smelt awful”.

The 22-year-old added: “It had turned the sand and the water around it blue, I think it was probably the rotting flesh.

“We were just walking along when we noticed a really bad smell, then my dog ran over to what I thought was a rock.

“I thought it was kind of weird because it was really curved, but when I got closer I realised that it was a massive eye socket.

“I was like ‘wow, that’s a whale, that’s crazy.’

“It was all discoloured and it smelled terrible but it looked really cool.

“You’d never expect to see something like that. I thought I had discovered it like some sort of palaeontologist.”

Connor’s dad Craig added: “If I remember correctly a sperm whale beached sometime in 2018 between Monifieth and Barry Buddon and was then buried.

“It looks to me like this is the skull of the whale, exposed now the sand has been washed away.

“It was the stench that initially drew our attention and our pup was far too interested.”

The whale’s remains have caused issues in the past, with some in the area complaining of the smell.

One resident described it as “a real heavy smell of decay and rotten flesh.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We are aware and will be attending tomorrow to make further investigation and take any action as appropriate.”