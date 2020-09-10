Residents’ shock as postman finds man in his 50s lying unconscious in Dundee multi stairwell

Police and ambulance crews were called to a multi-storey block after a postie discovered a man unresponsive in a back stairwell.

The incident in Ancrum Court happened shortly before 2pm yesterday and emergency services soon arrived at the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed a man had “taken unwell” within the tower block before being escorted to Ninewells Hospital.

One resident, who declined to be named, said a postman had alerted staff in the multi before they contacted the emergency services.

She said:”As far as I’m aware the man was described as being in his 50s, he’d been face down on the floor when the postal worker discovered him.

“It must have been a fairly shocking situation to have had to encountered. There wasn’t any sign of any blood but the police were in the block because of the incident.

“I saw the two paramedic crews inside, the guy had been found on the third landing stairwell, it was unclear if he lived here or was just visiting, no one was entirely sure.”

Walter Campbell, 70, who has lived in the block for the last 15 years realised an incident had happened when the police arrived.

He added: “There was no sirens when they arrived and the ambulance crews followed shortly after.

“I had not heard anything on the stairwell to suggest any sort of trouble but I was unaware someone had been found lying in the block.

“I’ll be entirely honest seeing the emergency vehicles here doesn’t come as a surprise as they are here so frequently.”

Another man said he had seen police going from the Ancrum Court on foot towards neighbouring Burnside Court following the incident.

He added: “There has been so much talk about all the multis recently and I just immediately assumed ‘here we go again’.

“The way in which the guy was found I think folk feared the worst, hopefully he’ll be on the mend soon.

“Its still scary to think how long the guy might have been lying there for before he was found.”

A spokesman for police said: “We were made aware of a man taken unwell at Ancrum Court in Dundee shortly after 1.55pm on Wednesday, 9 September.

“Officers assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service and the man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call today to attend a medical incident in Lochee, Dundee.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit and one ambulance to the scene. We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”