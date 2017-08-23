Residents set up protest banners in bid to get secure entry installed at Dundee homes block

Banners have been put up at a block of houses demanding Dundee City Council installs secure entry doors to prevent antisocial behaviour.

It comes after disgusted tenants raised concerns that they were coming home to find blood and faeces splattered on their doorsteps.

Residents say that nothing has been done despite them having called on Dundee City Council to help put in extra security.

Now, Save Our High Street — a group which campaigns to rebuild and fight for proper investment in the community — has erected banners in a bid to raise awareness of the residents’ plight.

The banners read: “Aimer Square bursting for secure entry” — which references the fact that people have been using the close as a toilet — “Respect us! We live here!”

Group spokesman Myles McCallum told the Tele they have taken further action after initial attempts to curb the issue were unsuccessful.

He said: “Nothing has been done — I have been told that the council is dragging its heels over it.

“This is about making sure the residents there don’t need to deal with this kind of thing. People are telling me that it is actually getting worse since we tried to get the word out about what is happening.

“There is urine, faeces, blood and dirty needles — that is what the residents are dealing with.

“It’s horrible for them, this has been an issue for the last four years at least. Why should people need to live like that?

“This isn’t about us going after the council about every little thing, this is about these residents getting a little respect. That is why we chose to hang the banners up. We didn’t want it to be going after the council, we would rather it stood out and made the point.

“Our friends and local residents in Aimer Square have been having to dodge all of this, outside their front door for far too long. I can’t help think had this been in a more affluent area then the problem would have been rectified ages ago.

“While we appreciate the developments that have been made and the people working tirelessly to push this issue and bring it to the forefront of discussion, we aren’t happy with how this is being communicated to the tenants and owners affected and the little progress made so far.”

Myles said that the banners had been received well by the public, with people commenting to him and others involved in Save Our High Street. He added: “The response has been great, the good thing is that we have them at both sides of the building so buses going into the High Street are able to see them.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We have been speaking to the residents about their options.”