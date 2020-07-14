Residents ‘scared’ after police launch serious sexual assault probe in Lochee

A woman who suffered serious sexual assault was seen “banging on doors” on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old, who has been described by police as having a “strong Liverpool accent,” was seen wearing a duvet before police descended onto Kirk Street.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, of Dundee CID, confirmed the force are treating the Lochee incident as a serious sexual assault as they launched a public appeal for information.

A number of residents in Kirk Street said police had carried out door-to-door inquiries on Sunday whilst searches were carried out on communal greens and residents’ bins.

One woman, who declined to be named, said the events of Saturday night had left her “scared”.

She added: “I was aware of the female involved trying to gain access to my block on Saturday.

“Someone let her in but she hit a number of buzzers in the block, I’m sure she tried to get access to another block of flats as well.

“It is scary to hear what reportedly unfolded. Police were in the communal gardens and the fielded area beyond the gardens for a number of hours on Sunday.

“I saw four officers, they were spread out walking along the gardens. I’ve never had any police at my door but I saw plain-clothed officers speaking to uniformed police at the scene.”

Another woman said the incident had been the “talk of the area” as she described the scene on Saturday night.

She added: “Everyone will tell you it isn’t uncommon to see police here. There were four or five police cars here on Saturday night and no one thought much of it, because it’s not unusual.

“CID came to our door on Sunday and asked if we’d heard anything but didn’t elaborate anymore on what had taken place.

“We saw the police searching the gardens at the back of our flat and the field which leads back towards Lochee Park.

“As a woman, I’m shocked to hear what has happened, I walk along these areas that are being searched.

“The police searched quite a big area from Atholl Street to possibly as far along as Yeaman’s Lane from what we’ve heard.”

The incident was initially reported to police as concern for a woman who was distressed on Kirk Street around 11.50pm on Saturday.

Officers attended and from speaking to the 20-year-old woman, they are treating her report as a serious sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, of Dundee CID, said: “The woman would’ve been very distinctive as she was wrapped in a duvet with a strong Liverpool accent and clearly very distressed just before midnight on Saturday.

“We’re trying to establish the full circumstances so we’re appealing to anyone who has any information or saw anything suspicious in the Kirk Street area around that time to contact us.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 5058 of 11 July 2020.