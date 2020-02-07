Residents say latest vandalism on Dundee road is the ‘tip of the iceberg’

A resident has claimed the latest round of vandalism on Kinghorne Road on Saturday was the “tip of the iceberg” after months of misery.

Those living in a block on Strathmartine Road near the junction of Kinghorne Road have said recent troubles around the area have seen the police becoming a permanent fixture.

It was reported on Monday that an incident took place on Kinghorne Road on Saturday night, with vehicles and homes smashed up by crooks.

Two residents living in the block said unruly teenagers appeared to have moved in around Christmas time before a number of incidents took place.

Residents have witnessed TVs being launched from a first floor flat at the centre of the troubles along with 24/7 parties involving “school bairns”.

One of those living in the block, who has been there for nearly two decades, admitted he has reached the end of his tether.

He said: “What happened on Kinghorne Road last weekend was the tip of the iceberg. Since the occupant of this flat moved in the place has been destroyed.

“I’ve seen TV sets being launched out of windows and other items of furniture. There was a party last Friday night into Saturday morning and when I looked out it was like a Hampden Park crowd spilling out.

“There was a sea of blue lights from police vehicles at the scene.”

The tenant said the flat, which has been boarded-up by the Dundee City Council, has still been the attention of youths trying to get back in since the occupants had moved out.

He added: “This week they were trying to break back in and one of the windows of the property was smashed as a result. The back stairway nearest the flat is just broken glass bottles and other items.

“I’ve lived here for a while but I’m now trying to get out.”

Another woman said two people had been detained by officers earlier this week.

She added: “It was either Monday or Tuesday, two people tried to break back in and I am aware windows at the property were smashed.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment in connection with the on-going anti-social issues.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking the appropriate action.

“The City Council takes all allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact the Council directly to discuss matter with an officer.

“Our Anti-Social Behaviour Team can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 0800 169 3845.”