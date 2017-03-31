Residents have been allowed to return to their homes after the ground floor of a building collapsed, leaving a woman trapped.

Atholl Street in Perth was closed on Wednesday after the common close of a property buckled.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” to her legs while three people were led to safety.

Fire crews who attended the scene just after 7.30am were stood down about 12 hours later.

The structural integrity of the whole block between Barossa Street and Stormont Street was under scrutiny, with experts assessing it was safe for residents to return to their homes last night.

It is understood the incident may have been caused by rotting joists holding up the concrete ground floor area.

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Officers from the council’s building standards team attended the site in Atholl Street to inspect the structural integrity of the building.

“Officers from the council’s housing service are available for any residents in Atholl Street who require assistance.”

Councillor Peter Barratt said: “Emergency services and the council did a good job of getting residents back into their homes the same day.”

Afzal Mohammed, property manager with A&S Properties who manage nearby 28 Atholl Street, said: “Apparently, the problem is in the basement — they are all rotten.

“It’s only the first sign of big problems here. It’s part of a bigger problem with the buildings, as they’re all rotten. They need work. I’m worried it will take something very serious before anything is done. It maybe already has. We want to get work done but we need consensus from all tenants, which just never happens. The local authority has to get involved to improve things — they’re just getting worse and worse. Traffic is a big problem. With the amount going up and down this road, it shakes the buildings.”

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, said: “I’m concerned to learn of apparent injuries sustained by one of the residents, and I hope that she makes a quick recovery.

“I’d also like to praise the emergency services for their swift response to this incident.

“Their hard work in ensuring the safety of all residents during the evacuation of the building is commendable.”