Residents raised fears over killer McIntosh, months before attack on Dundee woman Linda

Residents in the tiny village where murderer Robbie McIntosh was released on home leave have revealed they warned authorities he would strike again – three months before his brutal attack on Linda McDonald.

Locals in Bridgefoot aired their fears at a meeting of Strathmartine Community Council in May 2017.

They also spoke to two local councillors, Craig Fotheringham and Beth Whiteside, asking the elected officials to intervene on their behalf and prevent the killer being released back into their community.

Some residents even admitted to being so worried at the time of McIntosh’s release that they stopped going for solitary walks and some women even began taking self-defence classes.

McIntosh was on day release from prison at the time of the violent attack on Ms McDonald, as he served a life sentence for stabbing dog walker Anne Nicoll to death on the Law in 2002 when he was just 15.

He was allowed out of prison on home leave and stayed with his mum in her flat in Bridgefoot in May 2017.

During that time his presence was closely monitored by concerned locals.

Now the community council has broken its silence on McIntosh’s presence in Bridgefoot at the time of his attack on Mrs McDonald, following news the victim’s wait for a significant case review has been extended even further.

Mrs McDonald has been told she could face another Christmas without answers over why McIntosh was released.

And a spokesman for the council revealed: “People were very worried – McIntosh was behaving in a very strange way that was drawing attention – including smoking cannabis in the garden at 4am.

“His presence was discussed at the meeting and we asked if anything could be done to monitor his activities and behaviour. The community police officer present advised us there was nothing the police could do as McIntosh ‘hadn’t done anything’.

“People were very worried and we were being told the police had no powers to do anything.”

Locals were left horrified when McIntosh carried out his attack on Mrs McDonald.

The spokesman added: “Our fears were justified. When we heard about the attack on Mrs McDonald there was widespread horror.

“We had flagged up our concerns about him three months previously but no action was taken and he was able to strike again.”

Residents had also brought the issue up with Councillors Whiteside and Fotheringham before McIntosh’s second attack took place.

Ms Whiteside said: “I was approached by a few constituents over their concerns that McIntosh was being left free to roam locally.

“I raised the matter with Angus Council and received an assurance he would be closely monitored.

“I had to accept that. Unfortunately, as we now know, he was not being monitored and was able to carry out his horrendous attack.”

Mr Fotheringham, who was also at the community council meeting in May 2017, added: “I’m aware Councillor Whiteside raised the matter and received assurances.”

Police Scotland declined to comment until after the SRI is published.