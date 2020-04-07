Residents raise concerns that former Dundee toolshop becoming a target for vandals

An empty building that could have been turned into a funeral parlour last year has been branded an “eyesore” by those living nearby.

The former HSS tool-hire premises on Trades Lane has been vacant for a number of years.

Calum Mckay, 27, who lives nearby said the dilapidated state of the building may make it an “easy target” for vandals in the coming weeks and months.

Plans to turn it into a funeral home were submitted to Dundee City Council but were subsequently withdrawn, and the building continues to be available to lease through property firm Graham and Sibbald.

Calum, who has lived on the street for more than five years, added: “When the proposal for the funeral parlour came in last year, I think many of us were welcoming of the fact the building was going to get a new lease of life.

“There was a mattress dumped outside the premises in recent days and the window pane has been badly cracked, while graffiti has also been scrawled on the wall.

“Given everything that is going on in connection with the lockdown at the moment I hope the building could be boarded up in the short-term.

“Long-term if the building remains like this I think it will become an easy target for vandals.”

Calum added: “The way it is at the moment I think it’s bringing the whole area down and that’s a feeling felt by a number of other residents.

“There is another building further up Trades Lane which has also been empty for quite some time – that was previously a computer store.

“If these buildings continue to remain empty and look like they do from the outside the concern is it creates a ‘domino effect’ for the rest of the community.

“In my time living here it has become progressively worse. I saw representatives from Graham and Sibbald who were dealing with an issue with the alarm system. I hope new measures are taken to improve and secure the site.”

Graham and Sibbald declined to comment.

