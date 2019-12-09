Residents rage over dog waste bin which was left overflowing in Dundee’s West End

Residents have been left disgusted at an over-flowing dog waste bin near the Whitehall Theatre.

The piling dog muck has been building at the bin recess on Hawkill over the last 14 days much to the annoyance of commuters.

Pictures taken by one man near the junction with Bellfield Street show pizza boxes and individuals waste bags scattered in the area.

A spokesman from Dundee City Council (DCC) assured the Evening Telegraph the local authroity would take “appropriate action” to deal with the incident on Monday – yet it was still festering late into the week.

One commuter, who declined to be named, said the “faeces mountain” has been present on his walk into work for most of last month.

He added: “Its absolutely disgusting and its been like this now for well over 14 days at least.

“People have been putting rubbish in the designated dog waste bin and that’s added to the problem but now there are poo bags scattered over the ground.

“I know it’s in bags but I’ve actually been gagging walking past.

“It is a popular area for people to walk their dogs in the morning and clearly, as you can see they (owners), are playing their part by picking it up correctly.

“Given nobody seems to be caring I wounder how high faces mountain will get before the council takes any action, it’s piling up daily.”

West End councillor Donald Hay brandished it a “health hazard” before voicing his dismay.

© Supplied

He added: “It’s not ideal that the general waste has been dumped in the bin but that’s a health hazard even though the dog waste is in the bags.

“I haven’t received any complaints regarding the issue myself but I can understand the concerns raised and it should be cleaned-up.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said on Monday: “We would encourage residents to use refuse bins appropriately and discard of waste in the corresponding bin. “Additionally, we will visit the site and take the appropriate action.”