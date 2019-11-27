Residents rage over ‘confusion’ caused by roadworks in Dundee countryside

Residents living along a busy country road which has been closed for weeks have hit out at the confusion they face trying to access their homes.

The Nethergray Entry road, which leads from the former Swallow Hotel up to Liff Primary School, has been shut to motorists for 11 weeks as work is carried out.

But this has meant those living in properties along the stretch of road have faced confusion as they attempt to access their homes.

One resident, who did not wish to give her name, explained: “It’s a bit of a nuisance to be honest.

“Sometimes you are allowed to come down the road one way and other times you are only permitted to go the other way.

“The other week I was leaving here and I turned to drive up one way but then there was another car coming from the top of the road in the opposite direction from me.

“The driver refused to move back and it was quite upsetting.”

Another resident has claimed the work has left the road in a state of disrepair/

He said: “The road is meant to be closed for 11 weeks.

“There are massive holes along there for the work and with the recent bad weather it has been really muddy on the surface.

“It’s also confusing because you don’t know which way you can drive along the road to get access to as they keep changing it.

“A few of the neighbours have mentioned it to each other and it could have been better organised to be honest.”

The man’s partner also spoke of the challenges faced by locals as they tried to get to their homes.

She added: “My daughter was coming back to he house and she was coming along the road one way only to find she had been blocked by two diggers.

“They did not move so she had to reverse back.”

Advanced Construction, which are carrying out the work along Nethergray Entry Road, has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Miller Homes said: “We are currently undertaking necessary drainage works for our new development at Liff which has involved a temporary road closure at Nethergray Entry.

“A permit is in place in agreement with Dundee City Council for the work to be carried out and surrounding residents have been notified of the road closure. Access is still available for those residents directly affected by the road closure.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and anticipate the work will be complete within the next few weeks.”