Residents rage at rubbish and clothes strewn near block of flats in Dundee

Residents have been left raging after overflowing Eurobins led to rubbish being strewn across the ground outside a block of flats.

Rubbish was trailed across the entrance to the flats at Dudhope Street and further back at the car park the other Eurobins were overflowing, but had clothes, bedding and jackets strewn nearby.

Frances Rougvie, 26, who lives in Dudhope Street, said: “On Sunday morning we were greeted with this rubbish which was strewn all down the road.

“It was even worse at the Eurobins themselves, which were stacked with rubbish and old clothes – why would you feel the need to leave them there when they could have gone to a charity shop?

“I know it’s just after Christmas, but that’s no excuse for it. There’s only so many times a week a binman can come out and empty these dumpsters – if more people were looking after the environment and splitting up their recycling accordingly you wouldn’t be seeing this sort of mess.”

A few hours after the photos were taken yesterday morning, a Dundee City Council street cleaner appeared on his rounds and collected the refuse at the start of Dudhope Street and filled a plastic bag.

The litter included: egg shells, tomatoes, rotting fruit, a condom and plastic cartons for food stuffs.

© Supplied

A Dundee City Council spokesperson, said: “Fly tipping is anti-social behaviour that blights the areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity. Anyone who is caught fly-tipping can be fined up to £40,000 by the Procurator Fiscal.

“The council offers a bulky uplift service to dispose of household items appropriately, or can be taken to one of our household waste recycling centres.

“Residents should use the corresponding bin for recyclables, food waste and general waste to help prevent any overflowing.

“You can report fly tipping on the council’s website at https://www.dundeecity.gov.uk/service-area/neighbourhood-services/environment/fly-tipping