Residents put up signs asking people to stop taking drugs in Dundee stairwell

Residents at a block of flats have put up signs warning people to “stop doing drugs” in their block in an effort to deter users from shooting-up.

Tenants felt they were forced to take action after discovering needles and bottles among blood splatters within their property on Rosefield Street.

Emily Weaver has lived in the block since last August and said they had found the items late last month on the stairwell.

The University of Dundee student said they had taken the necessary precautions to remove the items themselves following the discovery.

Emily, 19, said she and fellow tenants decided to put up the A4 poster in an attempt to deter users from taking drugs inside the block.

And she said the simple message asking people to “stop doing drugs in this building” has had the desired effect.

Emily said: “It was certainly alarming to come home and see that type of thing lying in the close.

“There were used syringes, bottles of substances and drops of blood.

“We weren’t aware there were teams that could come out and remove these items.

“We took precautions and put on plastic gloves.

“We never encountered any users in the block on the discovery of these items.

“This was the first instance of finding drug paraphernalia.

“We decided to put up a sign just to advise people we were aware of what had happened and hopefully to deter others from doing it.

“We’ve not had any issues since and we hope the poster has gone some way to preventing it happening again.”

Fellow resident Candice Swanepoel, 27, said: “It is obviously a concern this type of thing has happened.

“I was aware needles and bottles had been discovered before the posters went up.

“The street, as a whole, has had its issues in the past.

“Prior to this I wasn’t aware of anything specifically in our block.”

A resident in another nearby block said: “Drugs are a major problem but I don’t think any area of Dundee is safe from this now.

“Whether you live in Charleston, Stobswell, West End or Menzieshill, these issues are happening – in some cases daily.

“In most instances the lack of a secure entry on closes makes them easier targets.”

The Rosefield Street residents’ intervention comes as an Evening Telegraph poll revealed a majority of readers were against the introduction of safe consumption rooms for drug users.

Of the 680 votes cast online, 379 people were against the idea and 301 were for the idea.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs-related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas through reports received about discarded needles. These areas are then targeted to raise awareness and identify the people responsible so they can be educated on the best way to dispose of their used needles safely.

“No one should attempt to lift a discarded needle themselves.

“A single point of contact phone number can be used 24 hours a day for a rapid response to remove the potential danger. It is 01382 433063.”