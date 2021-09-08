Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Resident’s protest forces builders to leave Kinross construction site in playpark row

By Jake Keith
September 8, 2021, 1:38 pm
Ruth Arrowsmith prevented builders from starting work on the playpark near her home.
An angry resident in a Kinross housing development staged a deckchair protest in a field to stop workers building a playpark.

Ruth Arrowsmith, who lives in a newbuild in the Lathro Meadows area, claimed to staff it would be illegal to build on the land because it is a nature reserve – and demanded they leave.

The confused contractors hired by Persimmon Homes eventually decided to call it a day on Tuesday when it became clear the determined resident was refusing to budge.

Both Perth and Kinross Council and Persimmon say the area is not a designated nature reserve and the playpark has to be built under planning conditions.

‘Half the street are up in arms’

The land in question is adjacent to properties that have recently been built and Ms Arrowsmith claims residents were given assurances it would remain untouched.

The 45-year-old said: “When I heard what they were doing, I said, ‘I don’t think so’.

“We all bought properties here on the clear understanding that there was never going to be anything built on here.

“The only thing put up was going to be trees and plants.

Ruth Arrowsmith in front of the planned playpark site. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

“It’s a woodland area for people to walk round, cycle, run or whatever else.

“It’s certainly not meant to have a massive big playground.

“Half the street are up in arms about it and there’s been no notification to any of us at all.”

Mum-of-two Ruth, who bought her home with her partner a year ago, claims this is the latest issue locals have had with Persimmon.

The company recently admitted liability for drainage issues which had caused raw sewage to overflow in the area.

Lathro Meadows in Kinross

Ruth added: “I am chronically ill and I don’t know how much longer I have left.

“All this happening is not helping me.”

Persimmon Homes North Scotland says the company is following planning stipulations.

A spokesperson said: “We are required under our planning consent from Perth and Kinross Council to install the play area in this specific location for the community to enjoy.

“We have reached out to the customer to discuss the situation and to reassure her that the ecological survey required in the planning process confirmed that the area is not a nature reserve.”

Persimmon ‘has permission for play area’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We can confirm that Persimmon Homes has permission for construction of a play area as part of the Lathro Meadows development.

“The provision of the play area is a requirement of their planning permission for the site.

“A country park will also be created within the development – however, this is not and never has been classed as a nature reserve.”