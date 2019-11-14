Residents pay respects after woman is killed in road collision near Balgay Cemetery

Residents have reacted with shock after a pensioner was killed in a road crash near Balgay Cemetery.

Pamela Cochrane was struck by a vehicle near the Spar on Glamis Road on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland sealed off the area shortly after 5pm, before she was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

It was confirmed yesterday morning that the 74-year-old had died as a result of the smash.

It is believed Ms Cochrane had been in the Spar store, where she was a regular customer, before attempting to return to her car.

Stewart Campbell who lives nearby said he was “shocked” to return home to see the police presence in the area.

He admitted the build-up of traffic in the area had become an issue in recent times.

Mr Campbell said: “When I came past the circle, Glamis Road was sealed off at around 6pm and there was a visible police presence in the area but we had no idea what happened. Hearing the news yesterday that a woman had died, it is a tragedy.

“I’m not aware of speeding issues around here.

“There are a lot of Ninewells staff and people using the parking at the store, which does result in a build-up of traffic.

“Most people use the traffic lights to access the shops if they need to cross.”

Jane Carnegie, 66, offered her condolences to the victim’s family.

She added: “I wasn’t aware of last night’s incident but I’m sorry to hear the woman has passed away.

“A lot of people use traffic lights further up from the store to cross.

“Others might park on the other side of the road and think the traffic lights are too far away.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 2638 of November 12 2019.”