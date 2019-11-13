Residents only: Parking permits to be put in place at Fintry Primary School

Parents will finally be banned from parking in the vicinity of a city primary school from early next year following several delays to a permit scheme.

The Safer Streets plan for Fintry Primary School will mean all but residents of surrounding streets, emergency vehicles and contracted taxis will be unable to enter the streets around the building.

Those who wish to use the area at peak times in the school day – likely to be 8.45-9.15am and 3-3.30pm – will need a permit.

Dundee City Council has reportedly estimated a 90% drop in traffic after the permit scheme, based on a model first implemented in Edinburgh, is introduced.

However, critics continue to express doubts over whether such a scheme is effective, or even enforceable.

Neil Lowden, chairman of the North East Local Community Planning Partnership, met with council transport officers and the police to discuss the latest version of the plan.

The chairman claims police are “willing” to come around to the scheme in its current form.

He said: “It’s now moving forward and there is movement in permits potentially being issued as part of the process around the school for residents, blue light vehicles and contracted taxis.

“It will be up to elected members to make the decision about the proposal that goes to committee.

“But what was encouraging is it was estimated the scheme will reduce traffic by up to 90%, which seems a very positive figure in terms of keeping children safe.”

Consultation on the Safer Streets proposal began over a year ago but was met with concerns from community activists and local police that the scheme would be unenforceable.

The scheme had to be put back out to consultation after council officers conceded that there were “doubts” over whether it would work in its present form.

The consultation process came to an end a year ago this month.

Ron Neave, chairman of Fintry Community Council, has been a fervent critic of the proposed scheme.

He remains convinced there are more effective ways of controlling traffic around Fintry Primary.

“What the council is putting forward now – that it’s going to have a 90% drop – that was never put to us at all,” he said.

“There’s been nothing put to us – we’ve been left in limbo.

“We wanted to put in a one-way system but they put a stop to that. The police were for it at the time.

“What we’re really looking at now is somewhere in 2020 and it was meant to be in place by September this year. It has gone back and back and back.”