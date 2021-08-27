Residents ‘on edge’ as police launch investigation into the assault of a woman near Carnoustie cemetery

Residents have raised concerns about using a popular walking route in Carnoustie after a woman was assaulted.

Police had cordoned off an area of Shanwell Road after the incident on Thursday evening as they launched an investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan from CID said the 48-year-old victim had been approached by a man in his early 20s, near to the Shanwell Cemetery before the assault.

Many of those living locally confirmed there had been a visible police presence throughout the day on Friday.

The incident has left some in the town “feeling on edge” given another female had been assaulted in the Craigmill Den area on Tuesday August 11.

Resident, James Dunn decided to accompany his younger sister during her regular dog walk along Shanwell Road given the recent attacks.

‘Turned back by the police’

He added: “It is quite scary to the think both these incidents have come just weeks apart.

“I hadn’t seen the police or the cordon but others have told me there was a large police presence in and around the paths on Shanwell Road.

“Those trying to access roads near the cemetery were getting turned back by police on Friday morning.

“My sister was coming out to walk the dog in the afternoon and I decided to come with her, people are on edge given these incidents have come so close to one another.”

A pensioner who has walked the paths around the cemetery for the last 15 years said there was certainly a feeling of “unease” after hearing about the incident.

She added: “Word had started to get around that a woman had been attacked near the cemetery.

“It has been the talk of the community and there is a feeling of unease about accessing these paths now.

“They are popular with dog walkers and I’ve been walking them myself for the last 15 years and we’ve never experienced anything like this before.

“A friend of mine said she saw police in and around the cordon with face masks on and search gloves.”

‘It’s unheard of’

Susan Selvey lives near to where the assault had taken place. The 62-year-old said she was “surprised” to hear of the incident so close to her front door.

She said: “The first I became aware of it was when the police posted about it on social media.

“I was surprised when I read what has taken place. I have lived here for over 15 years and we’ve never had anything like this before – it’s unheard of.”

Police Scotland

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan from CID said: “The woman was walking in Shanwell Road yesterday evening when she was approached by a man and assaulted, she was understandably shocked by the incident but thankfully unhurt.

“The man has been described as being aged in his early 20s with a tanned complexion, of slim build, about 5ft 6in, and was wearing a dark coloured thin top, dark joggers and dark trainers.

“He had something similar to a snood or bandana covering his mouth and also had a hood up.

“The area has been cordoned off to allow specialist officers to search the area.

“Detectives will be in the area conducting door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

“Although concerning to residents in the Carnoustie area, there is nothing at this time to link this incident with the assault of a woman near Craigmill Den on Tuesday August 11.”