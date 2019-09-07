Residents of Hilltown multi criticise security door delay

Angry residents have hit out at the length of time a security system at a block of flats in the city has been out of action.

The secure entry system at Tulloch Court in the Hilltown has been broken for more than two months, meaning there is no way to prevent people gaining access to the multi.

Now residents are calling for urgent action due to safety fears about who might be able to access the building.

Scott Duncan, who has lived at Tulloch Court for almost five years, is one of those demanding the problem be fixed.

He said: “It was at the beginning of July when we had a spate of bad weather that the system first broke.

“I was then on holiday for two weeks and when I returned I was shocked to find it had still not been fixed.”

He said the lack of security at the multi was of increasing concern to those who live there.

Scott said: “There is a concierge in the building but he only works from 8am until 3pm. That means there is no one there outwith those hours to stop people coming in.”

He added: “When the concierge leaves on a Friday there is no one from then until Monday morning.

“I am concerned about going on holiday and leaving my flat because I don’t know what could happen.”

Scott admitted he is worried about the safety of other residents.

He said: “There could be people in the building who are here because they have had to be rehoused. They should feel safe here.”

The lack of communication about when the problem will be fixed is also a concern to residents.

Scott said: “They have told us there is no timescale about when the security system will be fixed.

“Even if they just told us they were waiting For a part or something but there has been no correspondence informing us about when something will be done.”

Councillor Mark Flynn, who represents the Coldside ward, has stepped in to demand action.

He said: “As it stands, anyone can walk in or out of this building without the need to provide evidence about whether or not they are a resident or a visitor, which defeats the whole purpose of a secure entry system.

“I have asked the department concerned to treat this repair as a matter of urgency.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the matter and it is something we are looking into.”