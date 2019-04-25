Resident’s noise complaint leads to council realising that Dundee pub not allowed entertainment

A complaint about a noisy band in a Dundee pub led to officials discovering it had no permission to stage entertainment.

A resident above the Taybridge Bar complained to Dundee’s licensing board about the noise from live bands at the Perth Road pub and insisted it was so loud she had to turn up her television.

She also claimed the band music made her flat vibrate.

But when licensing standards officers immediately visited the bar it turned out there was no permission for live entertainment.

An official said: “The premises manager didn’t realise and apologised then cancelled everything for the coming weeks.

“He was extremely co-operative and it was a genuine mistake.”

The board voted 5-1 to grant permission for entertainment.