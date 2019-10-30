Residents near pharmacy in Lochee hit out at drug paraphernalia left outside flats

People living beside a city chemist have hit out at the amount of paraphernalia being left by drug users outside their flats.

Residents near Lloyd’s Pharmacy on High Street in Lochee said they frequently find discarded drugs-related items outside their homes.

One resident told the Tele: “It’s awful. We find the waste thrown away by drug users outside our homes on almost a daily basis

“We are all tenants of private landlords and are desperately trying to get this issue dealt.

“It also looks like drug users are sleeping in the areas behind our homes and using cardboard boxes for warmth – it can’t be allowed to go on much longer. We are paying hundreds of pounds a month to rent our properties and don’t feel we should be having to cope with this.”

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone said: “I was called out to witness the utter degradation of tenants living within blocks provided by some private landlords.

“I spoke to a tenant who told me they are paying nearly £550 per month rent and nothing is being done to provide security.

“I visited a site where drug paraphernalia was discarded at the back of Lloyd’s Pharmacy. The residents would like a security entry to the block and I would like to try to arrange a meeting with landlords to find solutions.”

Jayne Kelly, of the Save the High Street Lochee group, said: “It’s an utter disgrace and dereliction of duty that council officers working within the private landlord department haven’t insisted action be taken.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Officers have been in contact with letting agents and landlords in this building to discuss options available to them, including financial assistance towards the installation of a secure door entry.”

Worried residents can also contact the Private Services Unit on 01382 436880.