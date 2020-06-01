Dundee residents living next to land earmarked for planning proposals claim they’ve not been given a fair chance to raise objections

Angry residents claim plans for generators are being pushed through despite them not having a fair chance to have their say.

Dundee City Council received an application in April that proposed to build two data centre cabins, as well as air conditioning units and generators on two separate sites – one piece of land west of Broughty Ferry Walk, and another north of Balunie Drive in Douglas.

The public had until Friday to raise any objections to the application, however, those living next to the proposed site claim that they have been unable to properly respond due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

One local, Rosemary Smith, said: “I contacted my solicitor because he has the title deeds for the land which has something about the boundary of the land and I was told this would require a proper consultation.

“But because the offices were closed due to Covid-19 situation it would not be possible and the best thing to do would be to ask for an extension. I asked the council for this but I was told this would not be possible.

“I feel that we are not being given a fair chance to put in our objections and I’m wondering what is the rush with the plans?”

There is also concern among the neighbours that they were not given enough notice of the proposed plans for the land, with only Rosemary being directly informed by the council.

She explained: “I’m in the property next to the land and I got a notice through my door about the planning application that had been submitted but I was the only one that got the notice because I was within 20 metres of the site.”

“There was an advertisement in the paper but not everyone saw this and when some of the neighbours found out they were upset that they did not know about the plans.”

Dundee City Council has previously said there might be “slight delays” in sending out neighbour notification letters for planning applications but “proportionate additional time” would be given.

The council has been approached for comment.