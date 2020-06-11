Residents living near warehouse fire claim they were not told of asbestos risks – with smoke still in the air three days later

Residents living close to a fire-hit factory where asbestos was subsequently found have been kept in the dark by authorities, it has been claimed.

The former Wood Group warehouse was engulfed in flames on Sunday night and smoke could be seen for miles around.

Rumours circulated that the building contained asbestos, and yesterday this was confirmed by NHS Tayside on its Facebook.

The board advised people with longstanding health issues or respiratory conditions to keep their doors and windows shut, while also claiming the risk was negligible.

However according Mike Leonard who lives a 10-minute walk away on Hawick Drive, locals have been kept in the dark

The 69-year-old said: “The air is thick with smoke and it’s in the house.

“I think it’s actually worse a few days later than it was on the night, it’s stinking. There was also talk of asbestos roofing in the building but we have been given no advice.

“I’m worried enough about the virus without having to deal with this.”

In its Facebook post, NHS Tayside said: “The public should be reassured that advice from NHS Tayside’s public health team is that on the basis of international evidence, the risk to human health from large fires involving asbestos is negligible.

“The ongoing risk to the health of the local population and those who were in the vicinity at the time of this fire is extremely low.”

But the resident claims many of those living in the area are elderly and do not have access to social media, meaning they have not be informed directly of the latest updates regarding the fire.

He added: “A lot of people around here are elderly and we have heard nothing. The police closed the road but I have not heard anything else.

“We feel like we’ve been kept in the dark.”

A spokeswoman for the force advised the Tele that “it’s not for Police Scotland to comment or provide advice on health matters.”

Police also confirmed that “inquiries are ongoing in relation to Baldovie.”

Dundee City Council also advised that it was a matter for the fire service.

Group Commander Graham Smart of the Fire Service said: “We were alerted at 8.14pm on Sunday, June 7 to reports of a fire within an industrial estate at Forties Road in Dundee.

“At its height Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked overnight on Sunday to fight the fire.

“The fire was extinguished on Monday however SFRS has remained in attendance as crews work to eliminate remaining hotspots.

“Our partners are continuing to monitor the atmosphere and the wet weather alongside our continued efforts is contributing significantly to suppressing any remaining smoke. As such risk to the public remains very low.

“Our crews will remain in attendance until the scene is made safe.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.