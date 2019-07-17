Residents left puzzled after bizarre religious messages scrawled across Dundee’s walls

Residents have been left puzzled after bizarre religious messages were scrawled on walls across Dundee.

Graffiti making reference to Jesus and displaying crosses has popped up at Barrack Street, St Andrew’s Street and other city centre locations over recent weeks, prompting questions from passers-by.

All the graffiti has been drawn in chalk.

Councillor Ken Lynn said it was not a welcome addition to the area.

The incidents come just weeks after the word “Satan” was written on a headstone in the historic Howff graveyard.

Mr Lynn said: “It is certainly very strange but thankfully, because the messages have been written in chalk, they can be easily removed.

“There was the incident in the Howff graveyard where someone wrote the word Satan in chalk on a headstone.

“It’s quite distressing that someone thought it was acceptable to do that.

“I’m sure any of the churches in the city centre and further afield would agree these recent incidents aren’t a welcome addition to the walls.”

Rev David Robertson, formerly of St Peter’s Free Church in Dundee, said he didn’t believe the religious symbols were connected to the incident in the Howff.

He said: “The one in the Howff was certainly an attack on the Church.

“In some of the cases I think there has been an attempt to spread the message through graffiti, although I’m not sure it will be effective.”

Other messages have also been discovered which display the cross and say “It’s OK to be gay” and “Jesus is pro-choice”.

Mr Robertson added: “There is certainly a big difference to some of the other markings that have been found.

“It’s clearly someone wanting to use Jesus and Christianity to proclaim their own political agenda or cry for help.”

Another city centre resident, who declined to be named, said he had spotted religious messages on a number of buildings.

He added: “It’s certainly not something I’d expect to see on walls in the city.

“Usually it’s gang references or murals of some description.

“You wouldn’t necessarily expect to see religious messages like this popping up.

“Although most of it is not particularly offensive, you’d think someone could spend their time more positively.

“The incident in the Howff is possibly connected to this, given that it was also written in chalk.

“I saw a guy cleaning religious graffiti beside the Bell Street car park recently.

“I noticed more writing at Barrack Street today saying ‘Jesus loves homosexuals’ which had also been scrawled in chalk.

“The main worry is that these sorts of messages can rub some people up the wrong way.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The council’s rapid response team provides a quick response to complaints about issues, such as litter, dog fouling, graffiti and weeds which could affect public areas and detract from people’s enjoyment of the local environment.”

This week’s incidents come almost a year after religious messages appeared at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown.

The graffiti, which included “Don’t open demon’s door” and “Power to the lord” was scrawled on a communal stairwell.