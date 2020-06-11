Residents left disgusted and mystified after meat hung from street sign in Dundee

Residents of a Douglas community have been left horrified and confused after a piece of animal flesh was left zip-tied to a street sign.

The meat, which is believed to be the skin of a pig, was first noticed by a dog walker early yesterday morning.

It has baffled many in the area, with witnesses struggling to work out why it was strung up on the sign.

The gruesome sight has left others uncomfortable, due to the large amount of children in the area, which is close to a nearby park.

One resident of the street, Steven Johnstone, described the sight as “disgusting.”

The 35-year-old father said: “I’m disgusted. It really lowers the tone of the area.

“It’s probably just kids, I wouldn’t like to think that there is any adult that would do that.

“‘I’m disappointed when I see it. This is already an area which doesn’t have a great reputation and, like I said, that just lowers the tone of things.”

Concerns have also been raised over the amount of vermin that the rotting meat may bring to the neighbourhood.

Steven added: “It’s going to attract seagulls, crows, that type of vermin which can be aggressive.

“Also, if it gets hotter plenty of flies are going to come.”

While some locals are disgusted, many others, such as Jimmy Tosh, have been left scratching their heads at the lack of clear meaning or motivation behind the strange act.

He asked: “What’s the reason for it? I wouldn’t really expect that around here, not really.

“I just don’t know what it’s for.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Jimmy believes that the rotting meat is most likely just part of a prank, and added: “It’s just youngsters pulling a prank.

“I don’t think it’s part of any of the wider things going on, the protests and that.

“It’s just a prank, I think.”

Dundee City Council had not yet removed the flesh at the time of going to press.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “We are looking into this.”