Dundee residents forced to flee homes after fire in garden shed

Residents in Menzieshill were forced to flee their homes following a fire in a neighbour’s shed.

Emergency crews were sent to Thurso Crescent shortly after 10pm on Tuesday after flames were seen soaring 8ft into the air.

According to one resident, a man knocked on neighbours’ doors to warn them there might be gas canisters in the shed.

Neighbours were seen leaving their semi-detached properties before ambulance, police and fire service personnel arrived at the scene to tackle the incident.

The resident who spoke to the Tele said they were worried as the flames grew.

The resident said: “My fear was that the fire was going to spread.

“You could actually see the glow of the flames on our windows.

“One man came running down knocking on doors saying there were gas canisters in the shed.

“He had heard that we were a wee bit scared.

“We could hear bangs coming from the shed but there was certainly no explosion – although there were plumes of black smoke.

“Some residents had to help other folk get out of their houses.

“To the credit of the fire service, they managed to get here within minutes.

“There was one fire appliance at the scene and about four or five firefighters who managed to get the flames under control really quickly.

“The worry was that the flames appeared to be going nearer to the house of the person who owns the shed but thankfully no one appears to have been injured.

“The whole thing was probably over within 30 minutes.”

Police confirmed they were in attendance at the fire.

A spokesman said: “It was an accidental fire with someone having a barbecue or a patio heater too close to the shed.

“There were no injuries.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also on the scene and a spokesman said work was going on to establish the cause of the fire.

He added: “We were called about a shed on fire at 9.52pm on Tuesday.

“We attended and firefighters used one hose rail jet, a thermal imaging camera and a muck hawk, which is basically like a big rake.

“We don’t yet know the cause of the fire.”