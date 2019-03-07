Residents in Dundee postcodes suffer power cut this morning after bird strikes power line

Residents from Carnoustie and the surrounding area have been complaining over a power cut to electricity provider Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) Networks in parts of DD7 and DD11.

The outage began around 6.30am with some locals complaining of power issues over an hour later.

The Tele Spoke to Carnoustie resident Fiona Messeter, who said locals “are always prepared” for power cuts, due to the rural location of their postcode.

The energy firm said more than 100 properties were affected.

A spokesman for SSE said: “At 6:47am, our control room were alerted to a fault on the local network, which had caused the power to 131 properties in the Arbroath, Carnoustie and Panmure areas to go off.

“Engineers were sent to investigate the cause of the fault, which was identified as a bird strike on a section of the overhead lines.

“For safety reasons, our network is designed to temporarily disconnect itself when it is damaged or struck by airborne debris or other objects, in this case a bird.

“After a full assessment of the affected part of the network, our engineers took the necessary steps to restore our customers’ supplies, with power to everyone back on by 7:41am.

“We would like to apologise to our customers who were affected by this morning’s power cut and assure them that our teams did everything possible to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”