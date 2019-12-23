Residents in shock after 32-year-old man is found dead at Dundee property

Residents have expressed their shock after a man was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

A number of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene at around 1.45pm on South Baffin Street, near to the junction of Market Street and Broughty Ferry Road

One man said police officers had been on Baffin Street initially before making their around to the opposite side.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a man had been found dead in a property before adding that “enquiries were ongoing”.

One local admitted he was stunned to hear a man had died in the incident.

© Supplied

He said: “When I walked down the big stairs connecting Baffin Street and South Baffin Street the police had the blue flashing lights on.

“At that stage I thought someone had done a runner because the police were going in the opposite direction along the Arbroath Road in their cars to get to South Baffin Street.

“I assumed something had happened at the corner shop near Glebelands Primary School because of the way they rushed to the scene.

“When I came down the stairs the police were parked up on the Broughty Ferry Road.

“There were at least three police officers on the scene and the paramedics were also there.

“There was no sign of anyone injured on the street when I came down.

“Police and paramedic crews were then having a discussion on the street but I’m stunned to hear someone has died.

“My condolences are with the man’s family at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a sudden death on South Baffin Street, Dundee, around 1.45pm on Saturday December 21.

“A 32-year-old man was found dead within the property. Enquiries are ongoing however there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”