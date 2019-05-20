Residents in safety call for junction after three serious accidents in six months

Residents and community leaders are demanding action after three serious accidents at a junction in the past six months.

People living close to the Strathmartine Road, Gillburn Road and Camperdown Road junction want to see the crossroads made safer for motorists and pedestrians.

The call comes after police attended a two-car crash at the junction on Tuesday morning – the third accident at the scene since December.

On this occasion no one was injured.

But Kevin Keenan, Labour councillor for the area, said: “This makes three serious accidents within the space of six months.

“Over the years, many people across the entire Strathmartine ward have requested that something be done to make the junction safer.

“The frequency of accidents is causing real concern.

“People living in the vicinity are living in fear of their own safety and that of others.

“The council needs to take decisive action and bring forward improvements to the junction.”

Alex Menzies, a resident in the area for 15 years, said: “We have seen quite a few accidents.

“Vehicles do not pay attention to the flashing lights to say there is a 20mph limit and cars regularly go along Strath-martine Road in the afternoon really fast, I would say at more than 40mph.

“There should be more awareness of speed. People coming out of Gillburn Road can’t really see anything until they are past that wall.”

Neighbour Elizabeth Kane, who has lived in the area for 25 years, called for traffic lights to be installed, and added: “It is lucky no one has been killed.

“At peak times the volume of traffic is horrendous.”

A council spokesman said: “Through our accident investigation and prevention programme we monitor the road network and take action where appropriate.”