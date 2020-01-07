Residents’ horror after dead fawn discovered trapped in drain in Dundee

Locals have been left “saddened” after an animal appeared to have become trapped before dying at the roadside.

A deceased fawn was discovered on Explorer Road in the city’s Technology Park on Monday morning by walkers.

Harrowing pictures of the young deer were taken after commuters had tried to help the animal shortly after 10am.

It appeared the animal was of the roe deer breed which are commonly found around the UK mainland.

One man said it appeared the animal may have “broken” its back leg as a result of becoming entangled in a drain.

The local man, who declined to be named, added: “I was saddened to see the animal there. Initially I thought it had been hit by a vehicle but its body was still intact.

“There was a hope it might have still been alive and it may have just got stuck and we could have helped.

“The closer I got it was clear it might have been dead for a while. It was quite a big size probably the size of large dog.

“It looked like it was still a fawn but it did appear it was a female roe deer by the ears.

“I contacted the Scottish SPCA to see if they could help but they explained because the animal was dead it was a matter for Police Scotland.”

Scottish SPCA superintendent Sharon Comrie said the incident was “very unfortunate” before explaining that the SSPCA do receive a “number of reports” of wildlife becoming trapped in man-made structures.

She added: “Our animal rescue officers are on hand to attend incidents such as this to avoid the stress and suffering this animal would have been caused.

“If anyone should see a wild animal caught up, or in distress, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999. We are open from the hours of 7am to 9pm during winter months.

“Outwith these hours, Police Scotland or a local vet can be contacted.”