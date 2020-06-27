Residents hit out at poster threatening ‘fouling’ felines in Angus village

Residents of a quiet Angus village have hit out at “disgusting” posters threatening local pet cats.

The posters, which appeared on Liff’s community noticeboard on Thursday, said two cats had defecated on neighbours’ gardens around Westgreen Wynd, The Glebe, the village play park and surrounding woodland areas.

It was also warned “certain cat owners of Liff” that if their cats were not kept at home, they would be dealt with by “methods which will not be pleasant for them”.

The poster read: “Please note that your animals have disgusting habits of fouling various gardens in the neighbourhood.

“This is frequently performed on the grassed areas as well as being secretly buried.

“This is not fair on anyone, especially those with small children playing on their own property.”

It added: “If you love your pet then look after it at your own home.

“You have been warned.”

Liff resident Leigh Rowan Feeney, who has two pet cats, told the Tele: “I am quite concerned to be honest, everyone in the village is taking it quite seriously.

“It is quite a threatening letter and it is really, really hurtful.

“I have got a ginger cat and a black cat with white bits, so I don’t know if they were talking about my cats or not.

“Everyone is now saying I need to keep them indoors, but I have cat flaps and they do as they please.”

She added: “The poster has been taken down but people here are not happy about it at all, it is disgusting.”

Leigh told the Tele retaliatory posters had been put up in the village and the matter has been reported to Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA.

Nicky Beaton, an administrator for Missing Pets Dundee and Angus, added: “It is disgusting and there really is no need for it.

“Cats have got free roaming rights.

“We can only imagine what is going through people’s heads now because at the end of the day the only thing annoying this person is a bit of cat poo in a garden.”

The Scottish SPCA warned it is an offence, punishable by law, to deliberately harm a pet cat.

Mike Flynn, chief superintendent, said: “If we hear of this happening we will launch a full investigation.”

He added: “Due to the roaming nature of cats, there is very little anyone can do to control where they do their business.

“Members of the public can look into safe deterrents to keep cats from their own garden such as chicken wire under fencing or various plants that discourage cats from entering.”

He concluded: “If anyone has any information on who put these posters up or believes someone to be purposefully trying to injure an animal to phone our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”