Dundee residents hit out at ‘health hazard’ posed by overflowing rubbish bins

There are fresh concerns that overflowing rubbish in a city centre development is posing a risk to residents living nearby.

Those living in Bonnethill Place first raised the overflowing rubbish near the flats back in October, claiming the discarded items posed a “health hazard” to those living in and around the property.

Alan Young, 52, was one of those who criticised the “disgraceful” conditions the rubbish had created, with items ranging from sanitary towels and dirty nappies to food waste and glass which was left exposed to young children.

But now he claims efforts by the council to tackle the issue have failed to have any impact and have actually led to the rubbish problem becoming even worse.

Alan explained: “You will see from the pictures the problem has continued and now we have had no collection of refuse for over two weeks.

“The council’s solution to ease the issue last time was to remove half the bins as they are for residents only – it sounds reasonable on paper but in reality the whole area uses our facility.

“And why not, there is nothing to tell them otherwise.”

It is the latest in a number of issues that have been raised about the state of communal bins around the city during the festive season.

Last weekend, the Tele highlighted numerous locations throughout Dundee, including the West End, Charleston, Kirkton and the city centre, where bins had been allowed to overflow with debris, which had spilled out onto the surrounding roads.

The Bonnethill Place resident is now calling for action to be taken before the discarded items attract rats and cause someone to get hurt.

Alan added: “I am concerned again for vermin and the fact the busy Wellgate Park play area is next to the bin area.

“I shudder to think what would be the result of an inquisitive little child having contact with some of the unsavoury contents of the said area.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We would encourage residents to use the full range of recycling bins available to them in separate bins to cut down on the amount of general waste.

“These are blue for paper and card, and burgundy for metals, plastic and cartons. There is a separate bin for food waste.

“Additionally, there is also a separate bulky uplift service to help dispose of larger household items.”