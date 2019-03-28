Residents hit out at fly-tipping ’eyesore’ in Dundee street

Residents in Mill o’ Mains have slammed lazy litter bugs whose fly-tipping has been described as an “eyesore”.

The recycling bins on Eriskay Drive have been left in a mess with discarded household items on a weekly basis and the bin was reportedly set alight several weeks ago.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It happens every week and it’s been like that since Christmas.

“People just come by in their cars and vans and dump things like double beds, wardrobes, pedal bikes, carpets and Christmas trees.

“Commuters will drive by the road and see people have already dumped things and do the same.”

The bins are directly next to the Dighty Burn and rubbish regularly falls into the bushes nearby.

The resident added: “It’s an eyesore for people living here, it’s not good advertising for the area.

“It’s quite hard for people to walk past it on the pavement as well.

“The bins were moved before from behind the filling station, so that no one would set fire to it near the petrol station. Someone set it on fire a couple of weeks ago and the fire service were called out.”

A sign located next to the bins reads “no fly-tipping”.

North East councillor, Willie Sawers, insists plans are in motion to combat the problem.

He said: “I am aware of the fly- tipping happening and the council is taking steps to take the recycling point away from the street.

“The glass bin will be relocated and the rest will be taken away, because the people in houses nearby already have recycling facilities.

“Part of the problem is that people can see it from the road.”

Kevin Cordell, convener of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, added: “So called fly-tipping is an antisocial behaviour that blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“We would urge people who see this type of antisocial behaviour happening, or the mess it leaves behind, to contact the council’s website.”