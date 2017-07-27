Two men have been charged with assault following an alleged brawl which saw one male taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Strathmartine Road, in the Coldside area of Dundee.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance crew descended on the area, with residents telling the Tele of hearing “bawling and shouting” in the aftermath of the incident.

Police have confirmed two men, aged 19 and 20, have been charged in connection with an assault while the ambulance service said one male, aged 20, was taken to Ninewells.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not known following the incident, which happened near to Clepington Road junction.

Heather Forman, 51, who has lived in the area for more than six years, said: “I saw the two police officers and an ambulance.

“One of the officers was chatting to a female, who was standing near to the entrance of one of the closes.

“I couldn’t see what had gone on, but there had been a lot of bawling and shouting on the street.”

Another woman said she was shocked at the number of police vehicles in attendance on Saturday night.

She added: “When I saw the amount of police that arrived, I was shocked.

“I saw three police vehicles and an ambulance.

“There was a police van positioned slightly further down as well.

“It must have happened around 11.45pm on Saturday — it is not want you want to see so close to your front door.”

A police spokeswoman said today: “Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 19 and 20 have been charged in connection with an assault on Strathmartine Road, Dundee, on Saturday July 22.

“Inquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call on Saturday night to attend an address on Strathmartine Road and a 20-year-old male was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”