Residents have left shocked after fly-tipping mess found just 10 minutes from recycling centre

Environmentalists have been left outraged after a huge pile of rubbish was discovered just a 10-minute drive from a local recycling centre.

The mess – which was found near Letham Grange – included a shoe, a Batman sign, several children’s toys, a double bed and a discarded item of underwear.

The man who discovered the mess Ralph Coutts, said it was “harmful to local wildlife”, and believes that it’s part of an ongoing problem in Angus.

The 52-year-old, who is an organiser for Clean Angus Environment, said: “Over the last six months I’ve reported at least five fly tipping incidents in a one-mile radius.

“Really, I think it just comes down to laziness. Here we’ve got people fly-tipping just miles from the dump.”

Ralph wants to see the council do more to combat the issue. He said: “There’s certainly no fear for those fly-tipping in Angus.

“The people who are involved with these clean-ups just want to see some tough action by Angus Council on this.

“They need to show some evidence and take it seriously. It always seems to be the same furrow they’re ploughing.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We would encourage anyone who sees incidents of fly-tipping to report them to us by using our online form or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778. For larger scale incidents, contact the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

“Inquiries rely upon information and evidence. If you see evidence of fly-tipping, please take a note of what you have seen, that can be the location and a description of what has been dumped.

“If you actually saw fly-tipping as it happened, then please try to take a note of the vehicle involved and, if possible, its registration number.

“We investigate and dispose of fly-tipping on council ground. Where items are fly-tipped on private ground we carry out inquiries to try to find the culprits, but the landowner is responsible for clearing away the fly-tipping.

“We can issue fixed penalty notices of £200 for fly-tipping and courts can impose a penalty of up to £40,000.”