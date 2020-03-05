Residents give thumbs up to new housing estate planned on site of former Dundee jam factory

Residents have welcomed plans for new homes to be built on a derelict site of a former jam factory in Dundee.

Barratt North Scotland has submitted proposals for 230 properties at the former James Keiller Buildings in Mains Loan, where the iconic jam and marmalade of the same name was made.

And the news was hailed by people in the area after the factory was demolished several years ago, following a spate of vandalism and fires.

Bobbie Clark, 80, of neighbouring Mains Drive, said: “It is good news, although I would have preferred if the building had been made a listed building and converted into flats before it had to be pulled down. They used to make jam there and Keiller marmalade.

“We might get a good bus route up here now if we get these flats, although most of the people living in them would probably have cars.

“I have been here for 30 odd years now and there were plans originally a few years back for 120 flats and houses and we went to see what they were like. But it never came to anything.

“It was good that they pulled the building down because I was scared some kids would get hurt playing in it. There were also a couple of fires in the building too with kids breaking in.”

Shakeel Shafit, 37, a taxi driver who lives on Mains Drive, said: “I am happy to hear about new homes going there and maybe I could get one.

“That is my plan anyway as I have a young family.

“I have been here nearly three years now and there were a few problems when the building was still there.

“We phoned a couple of times for the fire brigade when there was a fire.

“But now the security is tightened up and fencing around the place means nobody could get in and now the building is demolished.”

Plans show 56 flats and 174 houses and David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have submitted proposals that would once again see new homes and investment come to Dundee.

“As local residents will be aware, the site at Mains Loan has been earmarked for development for many years, but the huge costs involved in preparing this site have made it challenging to deliver.

“If approved by Dundee City Council, it would provide a range of homes for young families, first time buyers and those who are looking to downsize.”