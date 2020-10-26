Residents flocking to see stunning new mural of finches in West End by local artist Paco Graff

Residents in the West End will be flocking for a bird’s-eye view of new artwork adorned on an electrical substation.

A mural, painted by Dundee graffiti artist Paco Graff, has transformed the drab, grey building into a stunning piece of art.

It features two goldfinches, along with a natural-looking background, which blends beautifully into the spot, on Magdalen Green.

Finalising the work was a joint effort between artist Paco, Russell Pepper of West End Communtity Council, who helped push the project forward, Fraser Macpherson, who represents the ward, and SSE, who gave consent for the stunning, pseudo scenery on the building.

© DCT Media

The station is opposite the bottom of Windsor Street and was completed on Saturday.

Speaking to the Tele, Paco, who hails originally from the south of France but has lived in Dundee for 20 years, said: “Russell Pepper got in touch with me about painting the substation, looking for some wildlife, some sort of British wildlife to go on it.

“So from there I decided to go for goldfinches, and trying to disguise the building a little bit, so painting bushes and trees and stuff around the building.

“It was an ugly building so the idea was to make it look good.”

© DCT Media

Russell Pepper was previously involved in the Open/Close Project, a series of street art trails of painted doors and walls around Dundee.

Paco said the idea began in the summer when he and Russell started to discuss the project.

The 39-year-old said he took photographs and did a mock-up on his computer with the finches, then decided to try and disguise the building, which is when he decided to add the bushes and trees which eventually led to the final design.

After gaining planning permission from building owners SSE and Dundee City Council, Paco began the mural last Tuesday and finished on Saturday – having worked on and off, as weather permitted.

He added: “I’m pleased with it – I’m always happy when doing things with trees and wildlife.”

© Courtesy Fraser Macpherson and Russell Pepper

When asked how he felt about the hugely positive reaction to the artwork on councillor Macpherson’s Facebook page, Paco said: “That’s great. It’s always a big part of doing what I do; comments and reaction from the people who are walking about and when you’re on-site, talking to you – dog walkers and others.

“I spoke to quite a lot of really nice people while I was working – a really nice couple even offered to get me a coffee or hot drink, but I had my flask with me, but it was really nice of them to offer. But there was good feedback all-round.”

Paco also said more art around the city could really spruce up some of the buildings and spaces in Dundee.

© DCT Media

“That would be great; I think there are a lot of buildings which could do with a splash of a collage,” he said.

Councillor Macpherson said: “Residents have remarked how superb the new mural on the SSE electricity sub-station at Magdalen Green is.

“It’s another great mural by Paco Graff, who has done a fantastic job.

“The feedback has been overwhelming – I’ve not had a single negative comment on social media about the work that has been done, and you are talking about hundreds of people engaging on it, so it’s great to see.

“So it’s quite clear there’s a feeling it was a good thing to do.

© DC Thomson

“A lot of thanks must also go to Russell Pepper of West End Community Council for making this happen.

“He was absolutely instrumental in getting this project off the ground. And also to SSE for its support of the mural, as well as Dundee City Council for granting permission for the work to go ahead.”