Residents’ fears over potential disruption caused by Dundee demolition

A community which lives near an historic restaurant which will be bulldozed have raised concerns about the potential disruption they will face.

The plans, which have been submitted to Dundee City Council, would lead to Broughty Ferry’s 19th century Cambustay demolished, with a multi-million-pound care home built in its place.

The facility is to specialise in care for those with conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia, and will have 70 rooms spread across two floors and sites.

It is expected the home would create 78 local jobs in the long-term, with more than 100 during the construction process.

Care UK plans to operate the home, with local nurses and doctors being hired to work at the two sites.

However, many are unhappy with the plans to demolish the pub.

One local resident said: “It certainly will be a big change in the area.

“I thought it was a listed building, and they’d have to leave the outer shell and gut the inside, but I guess they’re going to take the whole thing down.

“I suppose it’s always useful to have a place for older people, but what’s going to happen to the trees and the shrubs?”

Another neighbour was concerned about the amount of noise the demolition will cause.

She said: “Any disruption is a concern for us here. All the cars going in and out and construction.

“It’s going to be a bit of a disruption and a shame to lose something that’s been there for such a long time and is so old.”

A spokesman for the Care UK previously said: “We will use local labour to run and operate the care home and prioritise local companies for demolition and the building of the home.

“In total we will create places for up to 70 adults and be spending over £10 million on the construction.”