Residents’ fears as cops probe continues following sexual assault of woman in Douglas

The unsolved sexual assault of a woman in Douglas has created “a sense of unease” in the community, residents have said.

Police are continuing to investigate the attack on a 32-year-old woman at a flat on Balunie Crescent on October 19.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assault last week but was released hours later without charge.

Mark Nelson, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said police have been coming and going ever since the offence took place.

“There is still very much a feeling of unease about what happened,” he said. “There are a lot of females and young families living in this street.

“People have been keeping their doors locked because of the incident.

“In my time living here, there hasn’t been anything like this – we are all shocked. CID carried out door-to-door inquiries in the days after the incident.

“Obviously someone was arrested in connection with it, then released just as quickly.

“There has still been a police presence in recent days which has been reassuring in the circumstances.”

Another neighbour added: “It is a major concern and I certainly agree there is a nervous feeling among the locals living here.

“I was aware someone was taken into custody and released shortly after. You fear whoever has done this could strike again.”

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, who is leading the inquiry, has made repeated appeals for information about the case.

The suspect was wearing a black coloured tammy-style hat, a black scarf and black tracksuit and spoke with a local accent.

Officers have already interviewed more than 200 people and reviewed hours of CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland’s Tayside headquarter via 101.