Menzieshill residents ‘feared the worst’ after police emerged from flats wearing hazmat suits

Residents on a Dundee street “feared the worst” when police left a block of flats clad in hazmat suits.

Police arrived on Spey Drive shortly before 9am and were last seen leaving a building in protective clothing shortly after midday.

Those living in the close said they had seen a man being escorted away by officers after some time had passed.

One woman, who declined to be named, said she was “shocked” after spotting police in the head-to-toe protective wear.

She added: “I was shocked to see the officers wearing the clothing, it isn’t unusual to see the police here but when you see them dressed like that you do start to fear the worst.

“The police never conducted any door-to-door inquiries, but I saw a man being taken away by officers.”

Another man, who has lived in the close for more than 25 years, said he saw police entering the property.

He added: “There was one police van outside and I clocked the officers with the white suits on.

“I can’t say I heard any noise to suggest a disturbance but like others have said when you see the police dressed like that you do fear the worst has happened.”

One man, who had been parked nearby, said he had spotted the two officers returning to their vehicle.

He said: “Two officers were going back to the van, full suits on and masks. After they left other police officers arrived in normal uniform and went into the same block.

“I could understand why folk would be concerned by what was going on.”

It is understood the officers were wearing protective suits as a precaution, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.40am on Thursday September 24, officers were called to the Spey Drive area of Dundee following a report of an assault.

“A 58-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”